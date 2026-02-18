Brother, sister drown after falling into open septic tank in UP's Fatehpur

Banda (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother died after falling into an open septic tank in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Badanpur village.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Maurya said the children -- Shivanshi (7) and Shatrughan (5) -- daughter and son of Rakesh Sharma, who lives in a hutment in the village, had gone to a neighbour's house to fetch water around 9 pm.

During that time, they apparently slipped and fell into a septic tank that had been left open for cleaning, and drowned, he said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

An investigation has been initiated, the SHO said, adding that no formal complaint has been received so far.