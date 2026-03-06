Brother-sister duo arrested in Nuh for Rs 5 lakh extortion bid

Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) The Nuh Police has busted a blackmailing racket run by a brother-sister duo who allegedly tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from a local resident by threatening to implicate him in a fake rape case, officials said on Friday.

The siblings were caught in a police trap on Thursday while accepting an installment of Rs 75,000 in marked currency.

According to the police, the victim, Soyeb, a resident of Adbar village, alleged that his ordeal began last year. While waiting in his car near a school in Tapkan village, a woman had borrowed his mobile phone to make an emergency call but fled with his device.

According to the complaint, the woman later used the stolen phone to contact Soyeb's secondary number ignoring his requests to return the device and instead pressuring him to meet her.

"On February 4, the woman claimed she was coming to my house. Fearing a scene, I went to Sonkh village to meet her. Her brother suddenly appeared, assaulted me and the two threatened to file a rape case against me unless I paid them Rs 5 lakh," Soyeb alleged.

The harassment escalated on March 1, when the woman allegedly issued a five-day ultimatum on phone calls. Soyeb recorded these conversations and approached the police.

Acting on the complaint, a police team laid a trap near a tile company on the Nalhar-Saunkh road. The complainant's brother acted as a decoy, handing over Rs 75,000 in marked noted to the accused. Police moved in as soon as the signal was given, arresting the siblings on the spot with cash.

"A case was registered against the duo at Sadar Nuh police station. Both were produced in a local court today. The woman has been sent to judicial custody, while her brother was granted bail," said Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson with the Nuh Police. PTI AKY