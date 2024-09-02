Brother-sister duo booked for ransacking medical shop in Kalyan

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) A brother-sister duo in their late 20s was booked for allegedly ransacking a chemist shop in Kalyan city in Thane district and attacking its owner, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, police suspect an old dispute with the medical shop owner as the trigger behind the incident occurred on August 29. Nobody has been arrested so far.

The accused duo allegedly damaged the glass doors of the medical store and the medicine bottles, besides furniture. One of the accused bit the hand of the complainant when he tried to retrieve important documents related to the shop from them, the official stated.

Police registered a case under sections 333 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) 324 (mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation), 354 (Act caused by inducing person to believe that he will be rendered an object of divine displeasure), and 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NSK