Brother-sister duo, couple among 7 persons killed in three road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Manendragarh/Mahasamund, Nov 22 (PTI) Seven persons, including a married couple, were killed in three separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

While two accidents took place under Nagpur police chowki in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district, the third one occurred in Mahasamund district, they said.

Three persons, including a brother-sister duo, were killed and two others injured on Wednesday when a speeding car hit two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction near Barbaspur village under Nagpur police chowki limits, a senior official said.

The deceased were identified as Bilal and his sister Sairabano, natives of Surajpur district and Shankar Rai of Semra village (MCB), he said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said, adding the car driver was arrested.

In another accident under the same police chowki limits, two men, identified as Dal Singh and Rahul Singh, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary truck on late Tuesday night, he added.

In the third accident, a middle-aged married couple was killed when a coal-laden truck hit their scooter at Nehru Chowk in Mahasamund town on Wednesday afternoon, another police official said.

While the woman, identified as Uma Rao, died on the spot, her husband, Harishankar Krishna Rao, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, he said.

The truck driver was arrested, said the official. PTI COR TKP RSY