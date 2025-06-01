Brother-sister duo found dead in Dilshad Garden flat in Delhi, suicide suspected

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The bodies of two siblings were found hanging inside a locked flat in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area in a suspected suicide case, an official said on Sunday.

The incident came to light following a PCR call received by the Seemapuri police regarding a foul smell emanating from a flat in Pocket D, Dishad Garden, he said.

Police found the flat locked from inside when they arrived.

"They discovered the bodies of Viresh Kumar Tomar (32) and his sister Chinki (30) hanging from the ceiling," said the officer.

According to police, the siblings had been living as tenants in the flat since 2021. Both deceased hailed from Fatehpur Chak in Uttar Pradesh.

A crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene, and it was thoroughly inspected and videographed.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Police officials said that the cause of death appears to be suicide, but all angles are being investigated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.

"Other facts are being verified. We are speaking to neighbours and the landlord to gather more information about the deceased and their background," he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI BM SKY SKY