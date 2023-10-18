Brother-sister duo killed in wall collapse in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A brother-sister duo on Wednesday died in a village here when a wall of their 'kutcha' house collapsed on them, police said.

The incident happened in Bichhalkha village in the Ramnagar police station area when the two minors were playing in the courtyard of the house, they said.

Heavy rains had lashed the village on Tuesday due to which the wall became wet, and it collapsed, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ratnesh Kumar Pandey said Aman (6) and Radha (4) -- were playing in the courtyard of their house when the wall suddenly collapsed on them.

Police said the two children were taken to the community health centre in Ramnagar where the doctors declared Aman as dead.

Radha, who had sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the district hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, they said.