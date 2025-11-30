Brother-sister killed, three injured in car-container truck collision in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, on his first family trip after marriage, and his elder sister were killed in a car-container truck collision on National Highway 19 here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay Srivastava and his sister Shweta Srivastava (44), while his wife, Shreya (28), Seema Devi (45) and her 10-year-old son Jayesh were injured in the incident, they said.

Chawda said Vinay had married Shreya on November 25, and this was the couple’s first trip outside the city after their wedding, Circle Officer Chaman Singh Chawda said.

The incident occurred in the Aurai police station area when their car rammed into a container truck from the rear. They were travelling from Varanasi to Prayagraj, he said.

Vinay and his sister died on the spot, while the three injured were taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to the trauma centre at BHU in Varanasi due to their critical condition, the CO said.

The officer added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an FIR has been registered. CCTV footage from the highway is being examined to trace the container.