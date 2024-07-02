Brothers electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in UP

Sultanpur (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Two brothers were electrocuted and their granddaughter was injured after they came in contact with a live wire near a farm here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred in the Chanda area of Sultanpur district.
Circle Officer (CO) Abdus Salam said Chhote Lal Yadav (60), a resident of Sonawa village, had gone to his farm in the morning and came in contact with an electric wire hanging from a pole nearby.
Hearing Chhote Lal's screams, his younger brother Ramdin Yadav (55) and granddaughter Archana (17) rushed to the spot and tried to save him. In the process, Ramdin and Archana also came in contact with the electric wire, the CO said.
While Chhote Lal and Ramdin died on the spot, Archana was rushed to the community health centre and her condition is stated to be critical, he added.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.