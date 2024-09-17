Brothers get life term in 20-year-old murder case in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Two brothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 20-year-old murder case by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, a government lawyer said on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them while delivering the verdict in the case on Monday, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Santosh Kumar Mishra said. "Accused Kapildeo Yadav and Suresh Yadav, from the Chauk police station area, were found guilty of the murder. Each brother was fined Rs 25,000, with the condition that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of imprisonment," Mishra said.

According to Mishra, the victim in the case, Ramnath Yadav, was murdered in a land dispute in Bhelbhariya under the jurisdiction of Chauk police station on June 25, 2004. Following the investigation, the police registered a murder case against Kapildeo Yadav and Suresh Yadav and filed a chargesheet in court. "The court completed the hearing and sentenced the two accused on Monday. Both were present in the court during the sentencing and were subsequently taken to jail," he added. PTI COR KIS BHJ BHJ BHJ