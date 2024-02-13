Brothers-in-law died after being attacked with rods by neighbours in Rajasthan village

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb. 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old man and his brother-in-law died after being attacked with sharp edged weapons and iron pipes in Malanwas village of Jhalawar district, police said Tuesday.

Daulatram Bheel, 23, and his brother-in-law Sanwar Bheel, were attacked on Monday when they were sitting outside their house in the village.

The attackers left them in a pool of blood and fled the scene, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomer said.

The two were rushed to a local hospital, where Sanwar succumbed first, followed by Daulatram, who died at night at another hospital in the district, she said.

Taking swift action in the matter, police arrested three men, all brothers, for allegedly being involved in the attack.

Police arrested victims' neighbours Ajay Bheel, 22, Brijesh, 31, and Sonu, 26, in connection with the attack, Tomar said.

The two were attacked as a result of an old enmity between the two families, she said.

At the complaint of a brother of Daulatram, police lodged a case of murder against three brothers under IPC and arrested them within hours of the crime, the SP said. PTI COR VN VN