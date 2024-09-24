Brothers killed in road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Sep 24 (PTI) Two brothers were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Musahibpur village, about 64 kilometres from here, when the siblings were returning to their native Badhupur village from Bhangala, they said.

Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh, Mukerian police station, said the deceased were identified as Gurmeet Lal and his brother Ravi Dass.

The car driver fled the spot. An investigation is underway, he said.