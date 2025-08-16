Brothers nabbed over minor girl's suicide in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested in Rampurkhedi village for allegedly driving their sister to suicide and hiding her body, police said on Saturday.

Kapil, 28, and Sachin, 26, were booked on charges of abetment of suicide and disappearance of evidence, Kandhla Police Station SHO Satish Kumar said.

A 16-year-old girl hanged herself in her house after being scolded by her brothers on August 12.

Police said her body was thrown in a jungle near Bharsi village, and a false missing person complaint was filed with police.

The girl's body was recovered at the instance of the brothers and sent for a post-mortem, police said.