Brothers responsible for Kolkata triple murder, no outsiders involved: Police commissioner

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The two brothers were solely responsible for the killing of the two women and the teenage girl of their family and no outsiders were involved in the crime, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said on Tuesday.

Verma also stated that the motive of the murder is something related to their business.

The three members of the Dey family were found dead inside their Tangra residence on February 19, while three others – two brothers and the son of one of them – were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on Eastern Metropolitan bypass in the southern part of the city on the same day.

Two brothers – Pranay and Prasun Dey – lived in that house in the eastern part of Kolkata with their wives Sudeshna and Romi, respectively. Pranay’s son and Prasun’s daughter were the other occupants of the house.

"We are pretty sure that the two brothers are behind the crime and there is no involvement of any outsider. They have told us how the entire incident took place. But we need expert opinions to verify and confirm that. At this stage, we are not saying what specific roles they played," the police commissioner said.

The brothers had, earlier, claimed to the police that there was a suicide pact among the family members following which all consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills, the officer said.

The police came to know about the deaths in the house from one of the three injured occupants of the car. They have found that the family, which used to operate a tannery business, was in financial difficulties.

"The motive behind the murder is likely related to their business," Verma said, adding that the brothers, undergoing treatment at the NRS Medical College and Hospital, would face legal consequences.

About the fate of the teenage boy who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the IPS officer said that legal opinion would be sought.

"We will try if any of their relatives are willing to take custody of the child as per legal procedure,” he said. PTI SCH NN