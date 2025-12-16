Brothers shot dead in Delhi's Jafrabad; shooter's identity not yet known

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Two brothers were shot dead in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad early Tuesday, police said.

An incident of firing was reported to the police at 1.40 am, they said.

A team that responded to the call found one man dead at the spot and another taken to a hospital in a critical state.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Faizal and his 33-year-old brother, Nadeem, both residents of Jafrabad, police said.

Nadeem was declared dead on arrival at JPC Hospital, where he had been taken.

"We have registered an FIR, and the forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence to help establish the sequence of events," an officer said.

He said police have formed several teams to identify the shooter and are scouring CCTV footage from the area. PTI BM VN VN