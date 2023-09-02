Brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha; two arrested

Bhubaneswar Sep 2 (PTI) Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore has been seized and two persons have been arrested in Odisha's Puri district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of state police's Special Task Force conducted a raid in Pipili area on Friday evening and seized 80 gm of brown sugar, a police officer said.

Two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Lipun Pandey from Puri district and Sk Abbas from Khurda district, have been arrested, he said, adding they will be produced before a court in Puri.

The duo has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. PTI BBM AAM AAM ACD