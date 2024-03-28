Brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized, one arrested in Jharkhand

Chatra/Dumka (Jharkhand), Mar 28 (PTI) One person has been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

During a naka checking in Gidhaur area along the interstate border with Bihar on Wednesday, a two-wheeler was stopped and thoroughly searched, and 138 gm of brown sugar was seized from the vehicle, Chatra Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey said.

The accused, a 21-year-old man, was arrested.

In another incident, Rs 11.28 lakh in cash was seized from a four-wheeler during another naka checking in Dumka district on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) Pitambar Singh Kherwar told PTI that the Dumka-bound four-wheeler was coming from West Bengal.

"When the car was searched at a check-post along the interstate border, Rs 11,28,650 in cash was seized from the vehicle," he said.

The persons traveling in the vehicle could not provide any valid document related to the seized money.

"The matter is being investigated and the Income Tax Department has been informed about the seized money," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD