Brown sugar worth Rs 17 lakh seized, 1 held in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore, (Odisha) Apr 12 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a man after 170 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 17 lakh was seized from his possession in Balsore town, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Balasore, Raj Prasad said police arrested the accused from Arad bazar area of Balasore town. He was procuring the contrabands from Jaleswar and West Bengal and selling to customers in Balasore town.

He said the accused has been booked under NDPS Act and has many criminal cases against him. The police is making investigation to nab other culprits associated with such illegal business.

Police also seized cash Rs 30,600 from the accused's possession. PTI COR AAM AAM RG