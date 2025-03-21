Brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh seized in Odisha, one arrested

Balasore (Odisha) Mar 21(PTI) The Odisha Police on Friday seized brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh in Balasore district and arrested one person, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team caught a man with brown sugar from near the West Bengal-Odisha border. The brown sugar weighing 260 gm is estimated to be worth Rs 26 lakh, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Balasore, Raj Prasad said investigation is on to crack the network of drug peddlers. The accused has two cases against him while his father has four such cases. PTI COR BBM BBM RG