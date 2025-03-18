Brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 cr seized in Manipur, one held

Imphal, Mar 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district after brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 crore was seized for his possession, an official statement said on Tuesday.

A team of Assam Rifles launched an operation in Kuljang village in the district and held the man after the seizure of 137 soap cases of brown sugar on March 16, it said.

Two mobile phones were also recovered from his possession, the Assam Rifles statement said.

The person, who hails from Tengnoupal district, was handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway, an officer said. PTI CORR BDC