Brown sugar worth Rs 3.90 lakh seized, two held

Palghar, Nov 4 (PTI) Police have seized brown sugar worth Rs 3.90 lakh from two persons at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and arrested the duo, an official said on Saturday.

The action against them was taken on November 2, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some people were coming near a hotel in Manvelpada in Virar, the local police laid a trap. Around 10.30 pm, when two suspicious persons were spotted near the place, the police nabbed them," senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit-III of Virar police said.

During their search, 17 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 3.90 lakh was recovered, he said.

Following the recovery of the drug, the police arrested the duo Amir Jakar Khan (35) and Haresh Manoj Patil (29), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NP