Brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh seized, three persons held

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police arrested three persons, including a notorious woman drug dealer, after seizing brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the special crime unit of police intercepted the accused persons near Harirajpur Chhak under Jatni police station area on Thursday and seized 555 gm of brown sugar, said Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Anita Paramguru (41), Rajendra Kumar Sahu (32) and Shiba Prasad Dash (28), he said.

Apart from brown sugar, the police have also seized two SUVs, Rs 5.10 lakh in cash, five mobile phones and gold ornaments, Singh said, adding that the estimated value of the total seized items will be about Rs 1 crore.

The successful operation highlights the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police commissionerate's steadfast commitment to eliminating unlawful narcotics substances business activities in its jurisdiction, the commissioner said.

"The confiscation of a substantial quantity of narcotics and the arrest of key individuals represent a significant advancement in our ongoing mission to safeguard the community. We remain committed to dismantling criminal syndicates and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice," said another police officer.

The arrested individuals will be produced before the court as investigations continue to trace the supply chain, identify financial enablers, and uncover any wider criminal affiliations, he said.