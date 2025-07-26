Brownfield ammonia-urea complex in Assam incorporated as company

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) The Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL), a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex within the existing fertiliser corporation in Namrup, has been incorporated as a company, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Sharing on social media the certificate of incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Friday, he said the new entity has been incorporated as a joint venture (JV) company between government of Assam and other partners.

"A new beginning. Pleased to share that the Assam Valley Fertilizer And Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL), has been incorporated as a JV company of Govt of Assam and other partners," he said.

"This company will power up and realise the dream of the Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup, which was announced by the Govt of India," he added.

The chief minister said this new entity will play a key role in taking forward Assam's ambitions of being one of the top five states of the country.

The new brownfield complex within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, was approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.

Sarma had earlier stated that work on it will commence by December. PTI SSG SSG SOM