BRS activists hold protests against Cong govt over CBI inquiry into Kaleshwaram irregularities

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) BRS workers on Monday held protests at several places in Telangana against the Congress government's decision to order CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project executed during the previous BRS regime.

BRS leaders attacked the Congress, alleging ordering of CBI probe into the matter was a premeditated attack on party chief KCR.

Holding black flags and raising slogans against Congress government and CM A Revanth Reddy, the BRS activists held dharnas and took out rallies at Suryapet, Deverakonda, Jangaon, Bhongir, Miryalguda, Nagarjuna Sagar and other places.

BRS claimed that its activits burnt an effigy of CM Revanth Reddy near its party headquarters here.

Strongly reacting to the Congress government's decision to handover the Kaleshwaram issue to CBI, BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged it was a pre-planned and premeditated attack to lower the stature of KCR. BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is addressed as KCR.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the party will fight legally and politically against the Congress government's decision to hand over the matter to CBI.

Rama Rao in a post on 'X' said: "The Currency Manager (CM) of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana (chief minister A Revanth Reddy) has decided to handover Kaleshwaram case to CBI. The very CBI that @RahulGandhi had famously called "Opposition Elimination Cell" of the BJP. Have you any clue Mr. Gandhi on what your CM is doing?".

"Bring it on, whatever it is that you conspire against us, we will fight legally and politically. We have faith in judiciary and the people. Satyameva Jayate," Rama Rao, son of KCR, said.

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the BRS was solely responsible for the "massive corruption" in Kaleshwaram.

In a post on 'X', he said the BJP’s stand has been vindicated.

Kumar said the BJP has from the beginning demanded probe by the central agency and alleged that the Congress government shielded BRS and delayed action.

"Today the govt has bowed to truth and agreed to hand over the case to CBI. We demand the letter be sent immediately-as in the past, Congress announced an SIT on ORR toll tenders in the Assembly but never appointed it," Sanjay Kumar said.

State Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu told PTI Videos that the government, after conducting series of inquiries and investigation into functionaries being involved at the national and state-level in terms of official machinery, decided to hand over the issue of construction of barrages of Kaleshwaram project to the CBI.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the wee hours of Monday announced a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly at the end of a short discussion on the judicial commission's report on Kaleshwaram project, Revanth Reddy said it is appropriate to hand over the probe to CBI as inter-state issues, different central and state government departments and agencies are involved in the project. PTI VVK SJR SJR SA