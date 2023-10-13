Telangana polls: BRS appoints in-charges for 54 Assembly constituencies

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS Party in Telangana has released the first list of in-charges for 54 Assembly constituencies who will work for the victory of the party candidates.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao who held a teleconference on Thursday with the in-charges gave directions to them on the activities to be followed for the success of the candidates, a press release issued Thursday night said.

Rama Rao suggested to the in-charges that they should go to the people requesting them to vote highlighting the achievements of the BRS government and the development during the last 10 years.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, who also participated in the teleconference, gave several suggestions to the party leaders.

Harish Rao said the party will get a landslide victory in the upcoming elections and appealed to the in-charges to work extensively in this direction during these 45 days.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in August released a list of 105 candidates for the Assembly polls.

The BRS President will release the party's manifesto for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections on October 15 and address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on the same day, marking the launch of his poll campaign.

Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with the party's MLA candidates on October 15 at the BRS headquarters here and hand over the B-Forms (the form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election) to them, a release had earlier said.