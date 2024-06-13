BRS attacks Congress govt over 'withdrawal' of textbooks carrying KCR's photo

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Thursday attacked the Congress government for allegedly withdrawing textbooks meant for distribution to government school students as they contained the photo of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

When contacted, a senior education department official said a particular textbook was not distributed to students as some rectifications are to be carried out, but did not elaborate.

BRS MLA and former education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy asked whether it was justified to "withdraw the books or tear off the pages or paste another page on it because they had KCR's name".

She said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had shown dignity by allowing distribution of books and bags that had former CM Jayalalithaa's image, after he assumed office.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu behaved with a lot of dignity by allowing distribution of kits that had his predecessor Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's image, thus preventing waste of public money, Sabita Indra Reddy said on social media platform X.

The Congress government should "keep aside" its intention to remove references to KCR and focus on governance, she said.

The government distributed books to students on Thursday when schools across the state opened after summer vacation.