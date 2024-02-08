BRS, BJP attack Congress govt over Governor's address missing mention of some poll guarantees

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Thursday attacked the Congress government over the address of Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan to the state legislature, saying it made a mention of only two of six poll promises of the Congress, ignoring the others.

The Governor's address is supposed to be the government's vision document for the next one year, but it talked about only two promises -- supply of LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and free power supply of 200 units, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said.

"That there is no mention about the others (poll promises) means you have given an indication that they will not be implemented in the next one year," he told reporters, directing his comment at the Congress government.

The BJP too criticised the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over inaction on alleged corruption by the previous BRS government.

BJP MLA P Shankar pointed out that while the Congress had vowed to expose the previous BRS government on how it allegedly betrayed the people, the Governor's address, however, made no mention about the alleged corruption in irrigation and other projects during the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led administration.

He said the BJP would voice the people's concerns on the floor of the assembly and question the government.

The Congress government had earlier initiated the implementation of the free travel scheme for women in state-run RTC buses and the health scheme that offers Rs 10 lakh medical insurance to the poor, which are part of its six poll 'guarantees'.

The six guarantees as stated by the Congress are 1) Mahalakshmi, which promised women a Rs 2,500 payment every month, gas cylinders for ₹500 and free travel in RTC buses 2) Gruha Jyothi, to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household 3) Rythu Bharosa, to give farmers and tenant farmer Rs 15,000 per acre every year, apart from a bonus of Rs 500 a year for paddy cultivation, while agricultural labourers would be paid Rs 12,000 a year 4) Yuva Vikasam, to give students a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh, and to set up Telangana International Schools in every mandal 5) Cheyutha, to provide Rs 4,000 pension per month to senior citizens as well as health coverage of Rs 10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri Insurance scheme 6) Indiramma Indlu, to give a 250 sq yard plot to all Telangana movement fighters and to provide a house site and Rs 5 lakh to those who do not own homes.

The Governor, in her address, said the promises made to the people would be fulfilled and that the government stands committed to the declarations made for farmers, youth, SC and ST, BC, and minority communities. PTI SJR SJR ANE