BRS, BJP creating hurdles for Musi river rejuvenation: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) BRS and BJP are creating hurdles for rejuvenation of Musi river in Hyderabad proposed by the Congress government in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Japan Telugu Federation during his ongoing visit to Japan, Reddy said Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, Ganga conservation mission in Uttar Pradesh and Yamuna cleaning programme in Delhi have been taken up under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"But, BJP and BRS are creating hurdles when we say we will undertake Musi river redevelopment in Telangana," he said.

He alleged that some are stalling efforts to remove encroachments on drainage systems and illegal constructions in tanks and lakes in Hyderabad.

Observing that Delhi is witnessing high levels of air pollution with educational institutions and others being forced to declare holidays in the past, he said we need to learn lessons from the situation in the national capital.

"Tokyo is a pollution-free city. In Delhi, parliaments, schools, government offices and all had to be closed due to pollution. Don't we need to learn a lesson? Should we not address pollution in Hyderabad," he said.

That's why Musi river rejuvenation, expansion of Metro rail, development of Regional Ring Road and Radial roads are being proposed, he said.

The Musi project, Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road and Radial roads are most important to the progress of Telangana, he said.

Since Telangana is a land-locked state, the government is planning to develop a 'Dry Port' with a dedicated National Highway and railway link to the Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, an official release quoted Reddy as saying.

Telangana should "compete with the world" in achieving progress, he said.

He also said the state government's plan is to invite huge investments into the state to promote industrial development and generate employment opportunities on a large scale.

The CM appealed to the Telugu people living in Japan to extend cooperation for the state's development and to share their ideas with the government.

Separately, Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd. (TOMCOM), a state-run organisation under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with two leading companies — TERN (TGUK Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) and Raj Group — in the presence of Revanth Reddy.

This collaboration is aimed at facilitating the recruitment of skilled professionals from Telangana to meet the growing workforce demands in Japan across several high-demand sectors, an official release said. PTI SJR SJR ADB