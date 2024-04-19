BRS, BJP have tacit understanding for Lok Sabha polls, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the BRS is in cahoots with the BJP, that both parties destroyed the rights of the state, doing injustice to the people, and that they therefore don't deserve votes from the state.

Addressing a rally at Mahabubabad, Reddy said the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver promised by the Congress party will be implemented before August 15, saying it could not be rolled out as the poll code came into force on March 16.

“Both (BRS and BJP) became one. They are cooperating with each other as they know that if they come directly they would not get votes. In order to get bail for his daughter (BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha ), with a tacit understanding with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, BRS is working for BJP in five Lok Sabha seats,” Reddy alleged.

Speaking about his government, he said that five out of six guarantees the Congress had promised during the assembly polls have been implemented.

He expressed hope that Rahul Gandhi, who undertook a marathon walk across the length and breadth of the country for Dalits, Girijans, minorities and women would become the prime minister after the polls.

He alleged that Telangana became bankrupt because the previous BRS government in the state as well as NDA regime at the Centre did not keep their promises. He questioned how BRS and BJP leaders could seek votes from the people of Telangana without fulfilling the promises.

He also alleged that it is PM Modi who supported former Chandrasekhar Rao here and did not take any action in the alleged Kaleswaram project scam. PTI GDK ANE