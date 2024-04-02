BRS, BJP urge Cong govt in T'gana to help farmers in view of drought-like conditions

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Alleging the Congress government in Telangana has failed to ensure supply of power and water for crops, BRS on Tuesday urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 per acre where crops withered away.

The government should immediately release water to crops which are being cultivated under canals and tanks, it said a memorandum submitted to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

The government should supply quality power to agriculture, it said in the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

The government should enumerate the crops that withered away and provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 per acre, it said.

The party sought establishment of centres in large numbers to purchase the farmers' produce and also investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre under 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme as promised by Congress.

The BRS also demanded loan waiver of Rs two lakh, another promise of Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar in Lok Sabha polls, held a 'Rythu Deeksha' (fast) on Tuesday in Karimnagar.

He demanded that the Congress government fulfil its promises, including Rs two lakh loan waiver, crop loss compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre and bonus of Rs 500 on MSP for all crops.

Responding to Sanjay Kumar's protest, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who hails from Karimnagar, claimed that Sanjay Kumar was never among people and that he suddenly remembered farmers' problems.

Sanjay Kumar, who is shedding crocodile tears for farmers, is using the drought and farmers for politics, he alleged. PTI SJR SJR SS