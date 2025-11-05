BRS, BJP working together to defeat Cong candidate in Jubilee Hills bypoll: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS and BJP have come together to defeat the Congress in the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here.
Addressing a rally at Yusufguda here on Wednesday night in support of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, he alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao are like two sides of the same coin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described the Kaleshwaram project built during the previous BRS regime as an 'ATM for KCR' (BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao).
Kishan Reddy had sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, promising to 'arrest' KCR and his nephew T Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister in the BRS government, he said.
Though the state government had entrusted a probe into irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project to CBI three months ago, why has the investigating agency not registered FIR in the case, Revanth Reddy asked.
In the Formula E race case in which Rama Rao, also an MLA, is facing allegations, the state ACB's request to arrest the former has been pending with the Governor since the last two months, he claimed.
"You think as to what is the secret pact behind this," he said.
Addressing a rally at Shaikpet earlier, he claimed that the BRS would merge with the BJP soon.
He criticised Kishan Reddy for opposing the recent induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the Council of Ministers.
What is Kishan Reddy's problem if a leader belonging to minorities (Azharuddin) is made a minister, he asked.
"Congress government provided many opportunities to minorities. It was only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress," he said.
The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.
While the BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath’s widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress’ candidate is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. PTI SJR SJR KH