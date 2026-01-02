BRS boycotts winter session of Telangana assembly, alleges Speaker bias

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Accusing Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of bias, the main opposition BRS on Friday announced its boycott of the ongoing winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao also alleged that the Congress government was running the assembly "unilaterally" and that the BRS' voice was being "muzzled".

According to him, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adopted a "partial attitude", saying the BRS members should not criticize Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"He (Speaker) says he will not let me use the mike to talk about the Chief Minister. Then, what is the point in attending the assembly? BRS decided to boycott this session of assembly against the Speaker's partial attitude. Speaker needs to provide equal rights to all in the House," said Harish Rao, Deputy leader of BRS in the assembly.

BRS chose to boycott the session in protest against the "unilateral" functioning of the House and the Speaker's attitude, Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Targetting Revanth Reddy, he alleged that the CM used "foul language" to attack the BRS on the floor of the House.

Though the opposition party sought to protest against the CM's comments, it was not given an opportunity to speak, he said alleging that the assembly was run like a "Congress office".

The BRS members staged a walk out on Friday in protest against what Rao described as the "unilateral functioning" of the House.

Referring to Revanth Reddy's remarks that it would not be wrong even if BRS president KCR and Harish Rao were "hanged" for causing "greater injustice" to Telangana in irrigation projects, Harish Rao condemned CM's remarks.

He also accused Revanth Reddy of speaking like a "rowdy element".

"Rahul Gandhi carries the Constitution in his hand. But, democracy is being murdered in assembly. The main opposition is not being given mike," he said.

Harish Rao also alleged that Revanth Reddy imposed "RR tax per square feet" for building construction permissions and even "fixed a price for corruption".