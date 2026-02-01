BRS cadre protest across Telangana over SIT notice to KCR in phone tapping case

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) BRS cadres held demonstrations across Telangana on Sunday protesting against the political "harassment" by Congress government over summoning of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by the Telangana SIT to appear for questioning in alleged "phone tapping" during the previous BRS regime.

Rao, who is set to face questioning at his Nandi Nagar residence here on Sunday afternoon, left from (farmhouse) at Yerravalli to Hyderabad to appear before the SIT for examination at 3 pm.

As part of the protests held in different places across the state, BRS leaders and workers took to streets and raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and burnt effigies, the party said in a post on 'X'.

They strongly condemned the issuance of notice to the BRS president and called it as "vendetta politics". The protesters also took out bike rallies.

Rao on Saturday told the SIT that he would appear for questioning on February 1, while accusing the investigating officer of "violating legal procedures" in serving the notice. The BRS had called for peaceful protests across the state on Sunday against the "political harassment" of Rao.

The case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.

Earlier, Rama Rao and his cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, appeared before the SIT on January 23, January 20, and January 27, respectively, in connection with the case. Several other BRS leaders were also recently summoned and questioned.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, has already been questioned by the SIT. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB