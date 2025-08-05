BRS calls SIR in Bihar 'unwarranted exercise', urges ECI to reintroduce paper ballot

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Terming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar as an "unwarranted exercise", the BRS party on Tuesday cautioned that it could lead to large-scale voter deletions, especially among migrant and disadvantaged communities.

In a representation formally submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BRS urged the constitutional body to address critical concerns affecting electoral integrity and a level playing field.

The representation highlights four major issues: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Bihar, the party's call for a return to paper ballots, the repeated misuse of identical free symbols that dilute the party's identity, and non-action on past representations regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a release from the party said.

"The BRS has voiced serious apprehensions over the untimely and targeted nature of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. The party termed the SIR exercise unwarranted, particularly with elections on the horizon, and cautioned that it could lead to large-scale voter deletions, especially among migrant and disadvantaged communities," it said.

The BRS party observed that the disenfranchisement of migrant labours, who move across states for economic survival, is deeply concerning and documents such as Aadhaar and Voter ID must suffice for voter eligibility.

The opposition party in Telangana called for a withdrawal of the current SIR in Bihar.

The BRS also expressed its concerns over the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), citing alleged growing public distrust and international precedents.

"The BRS party would like to voice its serious concern about suspicions over usage of Electronic Voting Machines. Several media reports to this effect have surfaced over the last few years. Many political parties, activists and voters have also expressed their concerns about the usage of EVMs," the BRS mentioned in its letter. PTI GDK KH