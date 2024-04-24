BRS can effectively fight for people of Telangana if it wins 10-12 LS seats: KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Accusing the Congress government in Telangana of 'failing' to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said his party can fight on behalf of the people if it won about 12 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Rao, who kicked off his 'bus yatra' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, alleged that the Congress government has not been able to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Uninterrupted supply of power and water were the hallmarks of previous BRS government headed by him, he said, addressing a gathering at Miryalguda.

The ruling Congress has also not delivered on promises like farm loan waiver, one tola gold to women at the time of marriage, he alleged.

"If we win 10-12 MP seats in Telangana (out of total 17), I will wage a battle," he said. PTI SJR SJR ROH