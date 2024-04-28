BRS can fight on behalf of people if it bags majority of seats: KCR

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Claiming that the BJP would not get more than 200 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said his party BRS would fight effectively on behalf of people if it wins most of the total 17 seats in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Warangal during his ongoing 'bus yatra', the BRS president Rao said media reports indicate that "Modi would not get more than 200 seats" though the BJP makes tall claims.

Telangana can play a key role in the event of a hung verdict in the parliament elections if the BRS wins about 14 of the total 17 seats in the state, Rao, also known as KCR, said.

Attacking the Congress government, he asked whether the ruling party's promises, including one tola gold to brides at the time of marriage and Rs 2,500 to women have been implemented, to which the gathering replied in the negative.

He claimed that PM Modi sent a notification to the state government to "take away" the share of Godavari river water from states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which is against the interests of Telangana.

The Revanth Reddy government is silent on the issue, he said.

Describing BJP as a "dangerous party", he asked whether promises and schemes like 'beti bachao, beti padhao', Jan Dhan Yojana, bringing back black money and "depositing Rs 15 lakh per household" have yielded any results for people.

Referring to the arrest of his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha by the ED, he said he, however, did not lose morale.

"This BJP government, this traitorous government, put my daughter in jail. But, we did not fear. We will remain secular throughout our life," he said. PTI SJR SJR SDP