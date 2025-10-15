BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha files nomination for Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha on Wednesday submitted her nomination for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 11.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and other party leaders accompanied her to the Office of the Returning Officer at Shaikpet in the city, where she filed her nomination.
The BJP on Wednesday announced Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-elections.
The high-stakes bypoll for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.
The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.
The ruling Congress in Telangana had announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA.