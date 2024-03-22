BRS chief KCR condemns Kejriwal's arrest, calls it a 'dark day'

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling it a "dark day in the history of democracy in the country".

The recent arrests of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- who resigned just before he was arrested -- and BRS MLC K Kavitha prove that the BJP-led Centre's sole intention is to "ruin the opposition parties in the country", Rao said in a statement.

Investigation agencies such as ED, CBI and IT are being used as pawns in the attempt by the Centre, he said.

The BJP-led union government's actions are strident attacks on democracy and the BRS strongly condemns them, he said.

"Kejriwal's arrest is politically motivated. We demand immediate withdrawal of the illegal cases and the release of those who are arrested," Rao, also known as KCR, said.

This is the first time KCR has commented on the arrest of his daughter BRS MLC Kavitha.

Kavitha was recently arrested in Hyderabad by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Earlier, BRS Working President and KCR's son K T Rama Rao condemned the arrest of Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, alleging that the arrest was "unlawful".

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal in the money laundering case on Thursday night. PTI SJR SJR ANE