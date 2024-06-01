BRS chief KCR to boycott state govt’s Telangana decennial celebrations on June 2

Hyderabad, June 1 (PTI) Alleging that Telangana was ruined during the past six months of Congress regime, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the BRS party will not attend the decennial celebrations of the state formation by the government on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rao, also known as KCR, hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of making attempts to remove certain symbols which are said to be pride to the region, from the state emblem.

Listing out the alleged failures of the Congress party, KCR said the state government failed in implementing its poll promises and the state’s image was being dented by "power cuts".

"For the reasons cited above, as people are being pushed into turmoil by your rule… I regret to inform you that the BRS party will not be attending the decennial celebrations," KCR said in the letter.

He also hoped that the state government would strive for the welfare of the people and fulfill all the poll promises the grand old party made.

As per the directive of CM Revanth Reddy, the government's advisor on protocol issues, Harkara Venugopal on Friday went to the residence of Rao at Banjara Hills here and handed over the invitation for the decennial celebrations of state formation on June 2. PTI GDK KH