BRS chief KCR to inspect agri fields facing acute water shortage in Telangana on Sunday

Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake a visit to Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on March 31 to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

Rao would visit Devaruppula in Jangaon district, Thungathurthy in Suryapet district and Nidamanur mandal in Nalgonda district, his office said in a release on Saturday.

Rao, also known as KCR, would inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing an acute shortage of water and instil confidence among farmers in view of the drought-like conditions, it said. PTI SJR SJR KH