BRS condemns knife attack on party MP, accuses 'Congress goons'

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) The BRS on Monday accused the Congress of being responsible for the knife attack on its assembly election candidate and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during a poll campaign in Telangana.

Addressing rallies in Banswada and Narayankhed, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed serious concern over the incident.

Describing the violent attack on Prabhakar Reddy as an attack on himself, Rao said Telangana intellectuals and others should condemn it.

"I feel like speaking for an hour. But, I am a bit upset. The reason is, we are working for people. We are fighting to solve problems. We did not trouble our enemies also... Unfortunately, the useless opposition parties, useless people, stabbed our Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy who is a candidate in Dubbak with a knife in Siddipet district," he said.

"These Congress useless fellows... (They are) resorting to violence. I am condemning this violence," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister said he wanted to visit the injured MP in the hospital in Hyderabad immediately after receiving information on the attack.

However, he was told by state minister Harish Rao and others to visit the hospital after attending his public meetings as there was no threat to the life of the injured MP.

"By god's grace, he is out of danger. But, is this politics? Lawlessness?," he asked.

He urged the "Telangana society" to give a befitting reply to the attack.

"These useless people, who cannot work for people, who do not have the guts to face elections, are now resorting to violence and attacks. (They are) attacking our candidates with knife. I urge that Telangana society should teach a lesson...," he said.

Rao pointed out that his party has never indulged in violence though many elections have taken place during the last 10 years.

“If the attacks do not stop, if there is no self-restraint, we also have courage. If we resort to such acts, you will not remain. Even (your) dust also will not remain,” he said.

Prabhakar Reddy survived due to the alertness of his gunman who was also injured, Rao noted and appealed to the intellectuals in Telangana to condemn violence in politics.

Later, speaking at a rally in Naraynkhed, the CM slammed the Congress over the incident.

Noting that Telangana has witnessed rapid development under BRS rule, he said, "they are unable to digest that and resorting to attacks. Only with vote, we have to teach them a lesson and open their eyes." Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao blamed "Congress goons" for the attack on the BRS candidate and said, "I strongly condemn the murder attempt on BRS MP Sri Prabhakar Reddy Garu by Congress Goons." "Desperate Congress now resorting to physical elimination attempts of our leaders in Telangana. This was of course to be expected with a 3rd rate Criminal being made the TPCC president," Rama Rao said on X.

Violence has no place in a democratic society, he said and expressed hope that the Election Commission would take serious action in this regard.

Expressing shock over the incident, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the state Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period.

PCC president Revanth Reddy slammed Rama Rao over his tweet mentioning "Congress goons".

Dubbing Rama Rao as "Drama Rao", Reddy said using the attack on a Member of Parliament for "cheap" political purposes shows that the loss of BRS (in polls) is certain.

People have understood the "crooked" attitude of BRS to link the incident to Congress, he said on X (formerly twitter).

He sought a comprehensive investigation into the incident to bring out the truth.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy told reporters that he was not aware of the details, but disapproved of such incidents.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the incident and took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'mohabbat ki dukaan' comments.

"Aage “Mohabbat ki dukaan” aur peeche “tashaddud ka makaan.” Absolutely condemnable attempt by CongRSS people to intimidate Reddy gaaru. @RahulGandhi it’s an unfortunate flashback to the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom that began on October 31 under Congress rule. RSS Gaaru @revanth_anumula , your influence is very visible. Good job," Owaisi alleged.

"My best wishes are with my dear colleague Reddy sahab. Hope he’s back on the ground in no time, inshallah," he said.

Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while he was campaigning in Siddipet district by a 38-year-old man, police said. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR ROH