BRS, Cong in Telangana spar over public health issues

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) The ruling Congress and opposition BRS in Telangana were engaged in a war of words on Monday over medical services in government hospitals in the state.

With a three-member 'fact-finding team' set up by BRS to "investigate the deteriorating medical services in Telangana" prevented by police from going into the state-run Gandhi hospital, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sought to know what is the Congress government scared of.

The BRS team comprises former Deputy CM T Rajaiah, ex-MLA Methuku Anand and sitting MLA K Sanjay, all medical doctors.

"This must be a first! Arresting members of a fact-finding committee? What exactly is this government scared of? The truth coming out? Their gross inefficiencies being exposed?" Rama Rao asked on X.

"If there’s nothing to hide, as I requested yesterday, let the BRS Fact-Finding Committee investigate! The report will only improve public health and expose the rot in the system," he said.

Congress MLA and Whip Beerla Ilaiah claimed that the BRS was only trying to defame the government.

The BRS did not bother about the Gandhi hospital when it was in power for 10 years, but is now 'playing politics' in the name of a 'fact finding team', he told reporters.

The BRS named Rajaiah as the team's leader but it did not even give ticket to him in last year's Assembly polls, the Congress MLA recalled.

The Congress government has increased the coverage under the 'Arogya Sri' health scheme to Rs 10 lakh, among other measures, he added. PTI SJR SJR ROH