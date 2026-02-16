BRS, Congress at loggerheads over Thorrur municipal chair

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Thorrur town in Mahabubabad district on Monday as BRS and ruling Congress workers were engaged in pushing and shoving during the election of municipal chairman.

No party got a clear majority in Thorrur in the February 11 municipal elections.

Of the 16 wards, BRS won nine wards, while Congress bagged seven.

However, with the addition of an MLA and MP as ex-officio members of the municipal body, the strength of Congress rose to nine.

The result is likely to be decided by a draw of lots.

After initial sloganeering, the workers of BRS and Congress were involved in pushing and shoving and police brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors and municipal chairpersons was underway across the state on Monday. PTI SJR KH