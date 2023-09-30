BRS, Congress dynastic parties that have no aim of serving people: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of Telangana are tired of the BRS' "lacklustre governance" and are equally "distrustful" of the Congress, alleging that both are dynastic parties with no aim of serving people.

Advertisment

His remarks came a day before his visit to the poll-bound state.

"I will be addressing a @BJP4Telangana rally in Mahbubnagar tomorrow, 1st October. The people of Telangana are tired of the lacklustre governance of BRS. They are equally distrustful of Congress," Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Both BRS and Congress are dynastic parties who have no aim of serving people," Modi said.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stones and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore during his Telangana visit.

In another post on X, Modi said, "I look forward to being in Mahbubnagar tomorrow, 1st October to launch and lay the foundation stones for development works worth over Rs. 13,500 crore." These projects cover diverse sectors including roads, connectivity, energy, railways and more, he said.

The people of Telangana will greatly benefit from them, the prime minister said. PTI ASK DIV DIV