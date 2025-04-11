BRS demands inquiry by central agencies into 400-acre land mortgage issue in Hyderabad, Cong refutes

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) The opposition BRS on Friday demanded an inquiry by central agencies like CBI or Serious Fraud Investigation Office, into the "irregularities" of alleged mortgage of 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad to a private bank by the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, without taking any names, alleged that a BJP MP was also involved in the mortgage issue and is helping the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy government in a 'quid pro quo' manner, terming it a massive “financial fraud”.

“We demand that the Centre order an inquiry by the RBI or CBI or SFIO or CVO to probe the issue. If they (Centre) don’t respond to our demand, it can be construed that the Congress government and the Centre are hand in glove in the whole issue,” he said.

Rama Rao said his party will also meet the Finance Minister and Prime Minister and appraise them of the issue.

Refuting the KTR’s allegations, Congress State President Mahesh Kumar Goud in a press conference said the BRS leader is speaking with half knowledge and trying to gain political mileage.

BRS and BJP are in cahoots and making UoH lands issue controversial thus downplaying the historic BC Survey undertaken by the Congress government, the Congress leader alleged.

“I am asking KTR. How many thousands of acres of land in and around Hyderabad was sold during BRS tenure. How many acres were given to your followers. How many acres of deforestation was done. People have not forgotten those days,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the 400 acres of land which the TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) has mortgaged to the private bank actually does not belong to it as the state government did not alienate the land parcel to the TGIIC.

The private bank also took part in the fraud, KTR alleged adding that SEBI should also investigate the issue as one of the transaction advisors is a listed company.

Rama Rao said he would write letters to RBI, CBI, CVO and SFIO seeking a probe into the matter.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli here to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. The BRS and BJP have also opposed the government’s decision.

The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. Petitioners in the HC are alleging that the flora and fauna of the area will be negatively impacted by the Congress government in the state.

The apex court had directed the Central Empowered Committee to visit the place in question and submit its report prior to April 16, when the matter would be heard again.

The agitating students claim that the 400 acres belong to the varsity, while the state government asserts that the land belongs to it. PTI GDK ADB