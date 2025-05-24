BRS demands T''gana CM''s resignation after ED mentions him in chargesheet in National Herald case

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) Stepping up his attack on Telangana Chief Minister, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that A Revanth Reddy step down after ED named him in a chargesheet filed in National Herald case.

Addressing reporters here, Rama Rao claimed that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) move to name the Chief Minister in its chargesheet has hurt the state's honour at national level.

"We demand that Revanth Reddy quit voluntarily or Congress central leadership should make him resign to ensure an impartial probe," Rama Rao, son of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), said.

Meanwhile, several ministers and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud criticised Rama Rao for his comments on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Rama Rao said his party would also submit a representation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking the prosecution of the CM.

He also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the matter. "Why is Rahul Gandhi not responding? One of your chief ministers along with you has been named in chargesheet." Claiming that Telangana BJP leaders have remained silent on the issue, Rama Rao accused Congress and BJP of having a "tacit understanding" in the state.

He further alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is "shielding" Revanth Reddy amid allegations of corruption.

Some Congress leaders were among individuals who donated funds to the Young Indian and AJL on instructions from senior party functionaries as not doing so would have been "damaging" for their political careers and businesses, the ED is learnt to have said in its chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

The chargesheet was filed on April 9 before a court which is yet to take its cognisance.

Those named in the chargesheet for seeking donations for YI include Telangana CM and former PCC president Revanth Reddy, late Ahmed Patel and Pawan Bansal.

However, none of these leaders have been named as accused in the chargesheet.

Asked about the letter written by his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha to KCR and her comments that KCR is surrounded by some "devils", Rama Rao said internal issues should be discussed within the party fora.

"Revanth Reddy is the devil of Telangana," he said.

There is democracy within BRS and any leader can give suggestions to KCR either in writing or orally, he said.

"Whoever we are, whatever position we have in the party, it would be good if matters which are to be discussed internally are discussed internally. Party fora are available. The door is open to meet party president (KCR). Office bearers are there if (anyone) wants to meet. It applies to all. We are all party activists," Rama Rao said.

The internal differences within BRS came to the fore on Friday with Kavitha taking exception to the letter she wrote to her father and party president KCR getting leaked.

She had also said some conspiracies are taking place in the party. KCR is like god who is surrounded by some devils, she said.

Several ministers and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud hit out at Rama Rao for his attack against the Chief Minister.

State Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka asked whether the BRS Working President has the moral right to talk about Revanth Reddy.

Rama Rao should give an answer to people on the damage that occurred to the Kaleshwaram project built during the BRS regime and also to the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in the project, she said.

The commission has summoned KCR to appear before it next month.

The state Congress president said Rama Rao was trying to divert attention from the row triggered by his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha's comments that KCR is surrounded by some "devils" by making allegations against the Chief Minister. PTI SJR ADB