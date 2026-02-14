BRS ‘failed’ to expose failures of Congress govt in recent civic polls: Kavitha

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that the BRS had "utterly failed" to expose the shortcomings of the Congress government, which she said resulted in the ruling party securing better results in the recent municipal elections.

She claimed that people voted for Congress due to the lack of a credible alternative.

The BRS, she said, was not even questioning the steps taken by the Congress government regarding the development of towns.

Alleging that the Congress government had not implemented any of its poll promises, Kavitha claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy campaigned using government funds ahead of the elections, in violation of rules.

She demanded that the state government take steps to implement its promises during the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly.

Charging that the NDA government at the Centre had not provided concrete funds for Telangana’s development, she said the BJP was not in a position to secure the Mayor’s post in any municipal corporation except Karimnagar.

"I believe the election results proved that people would definitely welcome someone like us who are coming up with a good agenda," she told reporters.

She also claimed that the BRS and the BJP might ally in the future.

In a boost to the Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana registered an emphatic victory in the elections held on February 11 for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, while the BRS and the BJP also made their presence felt.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" the image of her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which was built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

She had also announced in December last year that her political platform would contest the next Assembly elections in the state. PTI SJR SSK