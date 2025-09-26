BRS fields Maganti Sunita for Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll

Hyderabad, Sep 26 ( PTI) The BRS on Friday announced Maganti Sunita as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana.

Sunita is the widow of Maganti Gopinath, the BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills whose death in June necessitated the by-election.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao chose to field Sunita, citing people's desire to support Gopinath's family and the late MLA's popularity in Jubilee Hills, a BRS release said.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for bypoll in Jubilee Hills. PTI SJR ROH