BRS gears up for LS polls 2024, to hold constituency-wise meetings starting from Jan 3

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday said it is gearing up for the Parliament elections next year by holding a series of Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings starting from January 3.

A press release from the party said under the instructions of BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, all the senior leaders including Working President K T Rama Rao will be part of these meetings to be held in Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters here.

The meetings will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase starting with Adilabad segment, the meetings will be held from January 3 to 12 while the second phase will be after a three-day break for the Sankranti festival.

The meetings will revolve around the strategy to be implemented in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BRS party will prepare an action plan after eliciting inputs and opinions from the leaders attending these meetings.

A special emphasis will be placed on the segments where the party lost the recent assembly elections by a narrow margin.

Following these review meetings focused on ensuring success for the BRS candidates, the party is gearing up to launch a vigorous campaign, it added. PTI GDK ROH