BRS govt ensured development in Telangana which Congress couldn’t do in six decades: Minister Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): The "stable government and able leadership" of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has enabled Telangana to make rapid strides in development since 2014, BRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said.

The BRS government ensured major development in the state which Congress could not do in six decades, he claimed.

Addressing the Telangana Builders' Association members here, Rama Rao said the land value in Hyderabad has increased 10-20 fold in the last decade.

“Value of lands increased not just in Hyderabad but across Telangana under CM KCR’s governance. Stable government and able leadership has played a key role in ensuring development in the state,” Rama Rao said, according to a release issued by his office.

Rama Rao, also known as KTR, said that Telangana is seen as a progressive state and has no communal riots or other disturbances, and hence investments from other states and countries are coming here.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Rama Rao claimed, “Karnataka celebrated Diwali in darkness due to power cuts. So decide if you want current (electricity) or Congress”.

He said that Naxalism prevailed in the Telangana region during the Congress government and charged that Congress failed to give water, jobs, and any kind of social and economic security which encouraged a few to take up Naxalism.

Talking about the plans for Hyderabad, KTR said that the new Hyderabad will be developed between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road. He said that the regional ring road of 330 km will connect Bhongir, Choutuppal, Shadnagar, Sangareddy, and other areas.

He said, “The development you see in Hyderabad now is just the trailer. You will see the movie in the future. If you want the progress and development story to continue, vote for BRS in the coming election." Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. PTI VVK VVK ANE