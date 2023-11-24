BRS govt is nearing its expiry date, says Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the BRS government in Telangana is nearing its expiry date and alleged that gross injustice was being meted out to youth, women and farmers of the state.
Addressing a poll rally at Palakurthy, about 120 km from here she alleged that women faced violent crimes in Telangana and that the state government has not taken steps to ensure their safety.
Vadra said the Congress party has a plan for Telangana and vision to strengthen the youth of the state to make them stand on their own feet.
She also charged the state government with corruption and not living up to the expectation of the people.
“Injustice is being meted out to youth, women, and farmers. The KCR government, which has been ruling for the past 10 years, is nearing its expiry date...” she said.
Accusing the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dispensation of 'failing' to provide jobs to youth, she said Telangana tops the chart in unemployment in the country.
“.. they don’t get employment. Question papers of exams are getting leaked. There is corruption. So, what hope will the young people have?" she asked.
The Congress, if voted to power, will bring out a job calendar and provide two lakh jobs, Vadra said.
Assuring that farmers will be provided Rs 15,000 investment grant every year, the Congress leader said her party will waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh if it forms the government.
She claimed that Congress-ruled states ensure that farmers get the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.
Listing out the “six guarantees” that her party has announced for Telangana, she said women will get Rs 2,500 social pensions besides LPG cylinder at Rs 500, if Congress is voted to power.
She also assured that free travel will be provided for women in government busses.